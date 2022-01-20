PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.88

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 2339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 54,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 157,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

