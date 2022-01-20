Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Lowered to $28.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

NYSE PING opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

