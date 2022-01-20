Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $2,154,348.26 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.95. 8,806,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,227,901. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after buying an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.