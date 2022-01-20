Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.32. Plains GP posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.68 on Friday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

