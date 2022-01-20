Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $334,537.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,533,397 shares valued at $69,238,499. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,840,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 421,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.