Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

In related news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,533,397 shares worth $69,238,499. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.10 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.