PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 13,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 251,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

