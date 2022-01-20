PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.09

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.09 and traded as high as $36.93. PLDT shares last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 29,370 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $964.66 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 45.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 13.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

