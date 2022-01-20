PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 471 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.52% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $150.78 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.04.

