PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.67. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.