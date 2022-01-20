PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Visteon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Visteon by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Visteon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of VC opened at $112.12 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.