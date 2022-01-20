PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 97,518 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $36.70 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

