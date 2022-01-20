PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after buying an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENV opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

