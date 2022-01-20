PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

