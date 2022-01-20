Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.57

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 4638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,905. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

