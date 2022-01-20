PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

