PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-$1.20 EPS.

NYSE PPG traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $159.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,766. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

