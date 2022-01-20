Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.40. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,659 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Preferred Bank worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

