Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report $348.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.82 million. Premier reported sales of $422.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Premier by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Premier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 672,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

