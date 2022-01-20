Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,386 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of 8X8 worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $30,599.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $1,852,053. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

