Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $19,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 14.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE:CADE opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

