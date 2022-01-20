Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Ashland Global worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Ashland Global by 184.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.75. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

