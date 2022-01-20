Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

