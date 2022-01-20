Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Progress Software has raised its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Progress Software has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.