Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of PLD opened at $153.59 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

