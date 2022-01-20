Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $153.59 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

