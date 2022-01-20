ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $12.28

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $13.14. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 1,467,303 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

