Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Position Decreased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Provident Financial Services worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 76,169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

