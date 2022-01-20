Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.85.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.27 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

