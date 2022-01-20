PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 493 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.63. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.63 and a 52 week high of $246.33.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

