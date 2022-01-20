PSI Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 443 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 60,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 81.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,186,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.68 and its 200-day moving average is $392.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

