PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,069 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,125,403. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.16. 41,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,913. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

