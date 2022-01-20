PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,131 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $364,105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,828,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4,681.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 753,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 737,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of COP stock opened at $86.11 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.