PSI Advisors LLC Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

