PSI Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $131.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

