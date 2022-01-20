PSI Advisors LLC Invests $326,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

