PSI Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,205,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 589,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $76,030,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

