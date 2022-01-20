Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.07.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $642.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $679.72 and its 200 day moving average is $625.04.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

