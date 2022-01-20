Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

COF stock opened at $151.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

