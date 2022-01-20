Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $14.24 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $14,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Macy’s stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

