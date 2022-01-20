Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $16.94 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 294.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

PCAR stock opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

