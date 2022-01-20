Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 18,160 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

