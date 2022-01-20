Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,580 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Cigna by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

