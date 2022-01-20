Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $14.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

NYSE:PSA opened at $357.04 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $218.58 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.47 and a 200-day moving average of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

