Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($144.32) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €116.28 ($132.14).

Puma stock traded up €1.02 ($1.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €94.36 ($107.23). The company had a trading volume of 511,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. Puma has a 1 year low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.22.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

