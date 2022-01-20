PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 7% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.67. 2,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 727,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

