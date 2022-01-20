Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Truist Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $64.58 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

