Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Raised by Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of New Gold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.