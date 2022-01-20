QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 299.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 309,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

