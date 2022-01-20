Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $43,021.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,988.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.00 or 0.07506610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00328975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00884333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00073750 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.47 or 0.00477952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.17 or 0.00256265 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,777,250 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

